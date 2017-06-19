ZANU PF ATTACK: Soul Jah Love Hits Back

Staff Reporter | Soul Jah Love has hit back at the Zanu PF youth leader who attacked him last Friday during President Robert Mugabe’s tour of Manicaland, responding to him through a new song.

The Zimdancehall musician has hours later released a new song, in which he apologises for any wrong he did on that fateful day in front of the country’s head of state, but also says there is nothing he can do about his great popularity.

Goes part of the lyrics; ” Handisi zvinhu handisi chinhu

Ndiregerei kana ndarasa hunhu

Inyaya yekuti ndodiwa nevanhu pasina muganhu.”

Soul Jah Love was on that day (last Friday) embarrassed by Innocent Hamandishe in front of thousands of Zanu PF supporters including President Mugabe and his wife at Sakubva Stadium.

“Who is Soul Jah Love? We don’t care who you are, please behave yourself. Stop what you are doing.That’s indiscipline, you are disrupting the programme. We have stopped Soul Jah Love from performing because of indiscipline. This shows you have no respect for the President,” said the Zanu PF youth leader.