Zanu PF Bans Grace Mugabe Regalia

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | The Zanu PF Provincial Executive Committee has instructed party members to stop wearing regalia emblazoned with embattled First Lady Grace Mugabe’s portrait.

Angry PEC members ordered party supporters to remove t-shirts brandishing Mrs Mugabe’s face ahead of a party meeting held in the ancient city.

Party members here accused the under fire First Lady and her husband President Robert Mugabe of attempting to create a dynasty.

Mugabe who fired his long time advisor and strategist Emmerson Mnangagwa is under relentless pressure to step down following the army’ s decision to take control of the State controlled ZBC and other government departments.

A party official told ZimEye.com Grace Mugabe regalia was banned in Masvingo Province because party members were convinced she ignited the chaos.

“We have agreed that no party member should wear Grace Mugabe regalia. That woman is a disgrace to the party and the nation,” he said.

Tomorrow the country faces a defining moment as thousands of Zimbabweans are expected to stage a demonstration in the capital to force Mugabe to step down.