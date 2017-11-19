Zanu PF Begins Impeachment Against Mugabe | BREAKING NEWS

MUGABE FIRED, MNANGAGWA INSTALLED PRESIDENT, JACOB ZUMA NEXT T… MUGABE FIRED, MNANGAGWA INSTALLED PRESIDENT, JACOB ZUMA NEXT TO GO Posted by ZimEye on Sunday, November 19, 2017

Ray Nkosi | The ruling Zanu PF party has officially started impeachment against President Robert Mugabe after he has dug in and refused to “voluntarily” resign.

The Zanu PF chief whip has been ordered to “institute proceedings for the removal of Mugabe in terms of Section 97 of the constitution of Zimbabwe” if he continues clinging on to power.

Writes vocal MP Temba Mliswa in celebration, “Welcome Pres. Mugabe to Independency! I will be Chief Whip, we need to meet urgently to come up with a new Ind. cabinet. You are not alone. I will guide you through everything regarding Independent politics. Let’s meet tomorrow at 08:00hrs before you are impeached. Welcome Sir!!”