Zanu PF Claims Victory In Mwenezi East By-Election

The ruling Zanu PF party claims it has already won the Mwenezi East by-election. The party known for rigging elections and employing violence strategies to win elections, says it has no opposition to fear.

The opposition party led by Morgan Tsvangirai and other parties have boycotted this election, with only about four contesting.

The state media claims that the troubled ZimPF whose leader is not yet clear is failing to hold rallies in the constituency.

The embattled ZimPF, along with the NCA and Free Zimbabwe Congress party, have been struggling to hold campaign rallies ahead of the by-election with only Zanu-PF visible in the area.

The Mwenezi East parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Zanu-PF National Assembly member Joshua Moyo in December last year.

Businessman Joosbi Omar of Zanu-PF will wrestle with ex-Masvingo provincial affairs Minister Mr Kudakwashe Bhasikiti of ZimPF, Mr Turner Mhango of Free Zimbabwe Congress Party and Mr Welcome Masuku of NCA in the April 8 poll.

Omar yesterday said everything pointed to an emphatic victory for Zanu-PF.

“It’s a walkover for the revolutionary Zanu-PF here (Mwenezi East) because ever since we started campaigning, we never came across our opponents on the campaign trail.

“They are nowhere to be seen and it’s a foregone conclusion that we will definitely bag Mwenezi East with an even bigger margin than the previous elections,’’ he said. Zanu-PF Mwenezi Central Committee member Tafadzwa Shumba echoed Omar’s sentiments saying the revolutionary party wanted to send a clear message to political rivals that Mwenezi was a “no go area’’.

Mr Bhasikiti conceded that his party had failed to hold even a single rally ahead of the by-election saying the move was a strategy. “I am going to win in Mwenezi East otherwise what is the point of getting into an election if I know I will lose,’’ he said.

“We have not held any rally here not because of lack of support as our rivals are saying, but it is because we do not want our supporters to be known by our rivals. “We are doing door-to-door campaigns and we have never applied to hold any rally and we will never do that. How does Zanu-PF know that the people who attend its rallies are its supporters?’’ said Mr Bhasikiti.

He accused Zanu-PF of vote buying by giving people rice and maize ahead of the by-election. – State Media