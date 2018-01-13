Zanu PF “Clips” Mnangagwa’s Powers

By Langton Ncube|Zanu PF said it was considering to amend the party’s constitution so that it limits the President to two terms as well as eliminating the obtaining one centre of power provision.

The party’s secretary for Legal Affairs, Paul Mangwana told the state media that they wanted to synchronise their constitution with the supreme law of the land.

“We then also need to align the constitution of the party to the Constitution of the country, especially with regards to term limits.

“ If the national Constitution says a President shall be elected for two terms to run a country and if the party constitution says the party president elected at Congress is the Presidential candidate, you may have a situation where the party then elects a President who has served two terms and therefore no longer qualifies to be national President. There is no harmony between the party constitution and the national Constitution. It is one area which needs to be revisited as to how you harmonise that,” said Mangwana.

The last Zanu PF Extraordinary Congress resolved to do away with the one centre of power principle.