ZANU PF Disrupts Gwanda Mayor’s Burial

Staff Reporter | In a development that left the community of Gwanda not only confused but also disappointed, powers that be within the ruling ZANU PF disturbed the burial arrangements of the late former mayor of Gwanda Mr Lionel De Necker by refusing the family use of a local stadium for the burial service at the last minute.

Former Member Of Parliament for Gwanda Tandeko Zinti Mkhandla, revealed the unfortunate development to the huge multitude of mourners who attended the rearranged funeral which had to be held at the De Necker family homestead in the outskirts of Gwanda town.

Mkhandla told the mourners most of whom had to walk over six kilometers to attend the burial that the local council had accorded the family use of the centrally located stadium but some senior ZANU PF members ordered council to reverse the arrangement on the eve of the funeral.

Thousands of rresidents incidentally failed to make it to the funeral to give their last respects to their former mayor. Scores of the town’s residents actually woke up in the morning rushing for the funeral service at the stadium only to find the community facility locked.

Besides the last minute dent on the arrangements about 1000 people including MDC senator Joice Ndhlovu, PDP Vice President Kucaca Phulu and representatives from almost all opposition political parties managed to attend the burial.

Addressing the mourners, Phulu described the late Mayor as a brave man who stood firm for his people without fear.

“Lionel was a very brave and principled representative of his people, he would never go backward on a matter of principle and that unfortunately ended up costing him his office as mayor,” Said Phulu.

De Necker was elected mayor of Gwanda in the 2008 elections on a Welshman Ncube led MDC ticket before being dismissed from his position halfway into his term of office by then Local Government Minister Ignatious Chombo after he defied the Minister’s order to employ a ZANU PF appointed town clerk.

Former Gwanda Town Clerk Mr Gilbert Mlilo described De Necker as a rare politician who never believed in political influences in the execution of his duties.

“De Necker was an apolitical politician,” he said.

“I know it sounds contradictory to say a politician was apolitical but that’s how De Necker was. He never practised partisan politics in the execution of his mayoral duties.”

De Necker who was.at 32 elected as the youngest mayor in the country died last week at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare after a long battle with cancer.