Zanu PF Dumps Mugabe Regalia

By Langton Ncube|Zanu has abandoned the party regalia bearing the former President Robert Mugabe’s inscriptions.

This was revealed by the party secretary for secretary for administration Obert Mpofu.

Mpofu said the party’s politburo will meet soon to decide on the new design for its regalia ahead of this year’s harmonised elections.

Mpofu said before the politburo meets to make the final decision, the party will meet today to shortlist designs received by a committee led by the party’s secretary of information and publicity Simon Khaya Moyo.

“We have set up a committee chaired by Cde Simon Khaya Moyo to deal with the issues to do with regalia,”Mpofu told the state media.

“They have come up with various designs and these are the designs that we will meet to see tomorrow and then what ever is recommended will be taken to the Politburo.

“The previous regalia had the inscription of the former president who is no longer our president and we feel if that is allowed to continue it might confuse members during the elections. We want them to be familiar with the new dispensation led by President Mnangagwa. It is his picture that will appear in most of the documents leading to the elections,” he said.