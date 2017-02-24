ZANU PF Evicts School Kids From Hostels, Seize Blankets And Toiletries

ZANU PF youth evict borders from school hostels and demand blankets and toiletries

Shiellah Sibanda| Founders High School in Southworld suburb has been invaded by ZANU PF members who have ordered boarder pupils out of their hostels.

A parent has told ZimEye.com that his 18 year old lower sixth daughter has asked to be collected from school after ZANU PF youth members have ordered learners to vacate the hotels and leave their bedding and toiletries for them to use while attending President Robert Mugabe’s birthday tomorrow.

The angry parent said that his terrified daughter from Gweru sent him an SOS this morning saying that they want the students out of the school as a matter of urgency. The youth appeared drunk and out of control threatening to harm them for remaining at the school after being told to leave the school yesterday.

The while rushing to collect his daughter for the weekend, castigated the school authorities for failing to protect the children. They said the school authorities claimed that they were not aware of any forced eviction of the boarders from the hostels because the ZANU PF youth have only been allocated classrooms for their accommodation.

The school authorities could not speak to ZimEye.com on the matter saying they are not allowed to comment on anything to do with the arrangements to accommodate the ZANU PF youth members.

ZimEye.com however managed to establish that the High School this morning turned away learners at mid morning and no learning has been taking place for the last two days.