Zanu PF “Fires” 25 Mnangagwa Allies

By Staff Reporter |Zanu PF Harare province has recommended the dismissal of its 25 top executives who they are accusing of associating with the fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The 25 include Harare East National Assembly representative, Terrence Mukupe, Cleveria Chizema and Omega Hungwe,Goodwills Masimirembwa and 21 others.

This development was confirmed in Harare on Tuesday by the party’s Harare provincial chairman,Charles Tawengwa, who said these members were working against President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace.

“A lot of things have been happening in the party in the past few days. Some had started creating their own centres of power contrary to our party’s principle that the President is the only centre of power in the party. Some even booed the First Lady in Bulawayo which is a sign of indiscipline and to us that is unacceptable to us because we are here to protect the party, the President, the First Lady and the First Family and our country,” Tawengwa said.

-State media