Zanu PF Forces Teachers To Fund Anti-Mnangagwa Congress

By Staff Reporter

Zanu-PF is reportedly demanding one United State dollar ($1) from rural teachers for its December extraordinary congress which they want to use as platform to fire Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to the Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) in Mudzi district, Mashonaland East province, Zanu PF officials had given teachers mostly in rural areas up to next week to make the payments.

“The greedy and parasitic grouping called by the acronym Zanu PF has once again descended on rural teachers, especially in Mudzi district, demanding cash contributions from teachers,” said ARTUZ in a statement this week.

“We are urging district school inspectors and school heads to uphold professional ethics and resist manipulation by the ruling party. Teachers are saddled with a tall order of implementing a shambolic and cumbersome new curriculum coupled with a monetary crisis that has eroded their salaries by up to 75%. We would expect all rational citizens to commiserate with the teachers, but rationale is now alien to Zanu PF,” ARTUZ said.

Zanu PF is said it wanted $8 million for the rushed congress which President Robert Mugabe is expected to anoint his wife as one of his deputies.