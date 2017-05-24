Zanu PF Government Blames Sanctions For Zimbabwe`s Art Industry Collapse

Staff Reporter | Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage minister, Abednico Ncube says that the targeted sanctions on President Robert Mugabe and some ZANU PF people and institutions are the cause for government’s failure to develop the arts industry in the country.

Speaking on Saturday at the launch of the said the Culture Week in Nyava High School in Bindura, Ncube said that government is committed to funding the arts sector, but was failing due to economic sanctions imposed against Zimbabwe.

“It is our wish to fund our arts and that is why the President Robert Mugabe created this ministry, but in a number of cases, we have had financial problems that have resulted from economics sanctions, otherwise we are willing to fund,” he said.