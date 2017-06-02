Zanu PF Headman Threatens To Burn Churches

Terrence Mawawa, Chirumhanzu | A local traditional leader has threatened to flex his muscles and stop some anti-Mugabe churches in his area for masquerading as agents of imperialism.

Headman Chaka, born Takaendesa Chaka has warned church ministers to desist from acting as agents of imperialism. Headman Chaka, who is a staunch Zanu PF supporter, has also accused church ministers of destroying traditional rites.

Addressing hundreds of mourners here at the burial of Eva Madyauta, a local villager last week, Headman Chaka said some churches were misleading the people and vehemently undertook to act on the matter.

“How would you feel when you die and the following morning your own children call you a goblin? I will not tolerate that in my area,” said Headman Chaka.

He further said:”You preachers must stop that forthwith or else you will be banned from conducting your activities here.”

He said even President Robert Mugabe was aware of the fact that the Chaka area was sacred.

“The President once taught at Driefontein Mission alongside the late veteran nationalist Leopold Takawira. The President knows a lot about this area. He knows that this area has mermaids.It is sacred and I killed a black cow to appease the ancestors,” he said.

In total defiance of the provisions of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, Headman Chaka openly declared his allegiance to Mugabe and Zanu PF.

Mourners were shocked by the headman’ s remarks and some villagers indicated the traditional leaders had gone out of the way in a desperate attempt to flaunt his loyalty for Zanu PF.