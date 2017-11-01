Zanu PF  Honchos  Grab CCOSA College, Leading Journalism College On Verge Of Collapse

By Staff Reporter-The Christian College of Southern Africa (CCOSA) is undoubtedly the leading journalism training institution in the country.

Journalism gurus – among them, Dr Wallace Chuma, Petros Masakara, Dr Last Moyo, Arnold Shoko- among others- had a flirtation with the famous college.

The once vibrant hub of journalism training in the country, CCOSA, is now on the verge of collapse after its invasion by the Mrs Mbizvo self-imposed Board of Directors (BOD).

Mrs Mbizvo is the spouse of the former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Washington Mbizvo, a declared Zanu PF apologist.

Other BOD members include a Chewo and one Pastor Makaza.

The three are clueless on how to run the institution to keep it on rail like it has ever been, prior to their disruptive inception which ushered in changes which stifled normal functioning of the institution, according to sources.

“Mrs Mbizvo has no traceable record of any form of administrative skills at any organisation apart from her indelible long-time job of being a secretary to the owner of the college, an American, Mr Werner. Her lack of appropriate qualifications to lead has proved a real calamity to the college for the short stint she has been on the steering wheel.

“She is unsure of the core duties of a BOD. She stretches her over-sized wings to the extent of interfering directly with operations, that is, teaching staff and ancillary staff,” officials at the college said.

“She illegally slashed salaries and allowances for staff by over 80%. This created instant paupers that are now working for really nothing, nothing at all.

Ideally, according to the principles of Corporate Governance, the BOD deals with strategic matters which give direction to management to enable them to execute operations effectively and efficiently. Her BOD goes right into the shop-floor, which is a misnomer. Mrs Mbizvo is allegedly infamous for being arrogant and her propensity to believe in herself and no-body else. Hence, the continued and unbridled development of crevices that are threatening to shut the college,” fumed another official.

“The Mrs Mbizvo led-BOD fired the Principal, Mr Tichaona Zinhumwe, instantly accusing him of putting the college into ugly debts. The college has been evading ZIMRA taxes, PAYE and NSSA contributions for workers, despite that employee’s pay-slips reflect that deductions have been done ever since. The workers are being punished for administrative in-competencies which were committed by their superiors.

“ Technically the college robbed the state of money through tax evasion which is a very serious offence. This means that the government needs a thorough investigation into the matter.

“The BOD hired a little known figure whom it appointed as the Rector, a Mr Kuwengwa, whose core instruction was to trouble-shoot all problems and bring back the college onto rail and restore its public fame. But alas! The man has recorded failure after failure to the extent of proving to be far worse off than the era of his predecessor, Principal Zinhumwe. There is continuous conflicting taking toll in the college daily,” the officials said.

A student at the college said the BOD fired some of the experienced and well qualified lecturers and replacing them with people of dubious professional and educational backgrounds.

“ Some of these include a Mr Andy Kiposa who was employed as the Programme coordinator for Journalism studies who replaced Mr Gibson Nyikadzino, a graduate in Media studies. Kiposa failed to prove his worth to students who in turn chased him away for lack of adequate professional qualifications and real knowledge required to train a journalist that suits the taste of changing times. His post was then occupied by a newly recruited staffer, Mrs Ndlovu, who seems slow, meticulous and/or probably still studying the situation.”

“The BOD also hired a Mr Sati, whose qualifications are equally dubious,” said the Journalism student.

In this transitional period, the BOD went haywire to the extent of elevating a sweeper, a Mr Maloni to teach Television productions. He had no qualification this area that students quickly picked that he lacked capacity. So the students protested against him leading to the recalling of an experienced lecturer, Mr Dube, who was fired under unclear circumstances to pave way for this drama in which Maloni was the protagonist.

Maloni was ultimately fired from the college for doctoring certificates for a student called Takawira Nyabeze for a programme that he did not study at the college.

Other professional staffers that have since been pushed from the college include accomplished broadcasters, Charles Mumanikidzwa and Donald Mukota.

CCOSA has become a daily theatre stage as the Rector, Mr Kuwengwa and the BOD is in incessant conflicts with ancillary staff on a daily basis. Their salaries were cut in violation of the Labour Act which does not allow arbitrary reduction of one’s salary without his/her consent. For example, an employee whose salary was US520 was reduced to US$150. This is a mockery of reasoning of any kind. Such a person had loans to pay-back at the rate of US$150 per month, US$100 rentals, US60 transport, food, fees and medicals among other recurrent expenses.

This illogical move pushed CCOSA employees into instant beggars that are being robbed of their labour daily. The authorities are reluctant to rectify this anomaly. They are in 3 months salary arrears. The salaries cuts were imposed without due regard for the arrears either.

Workers’ morale is at its all time low and they have engaged into unpronounced go-slow as they monitor the situation.

The situation has become so ugly that students repeatedly shout to the Rector to correct issues that affect them directly, especially when a lecturers is pushed or frustrated to the detriment of their academic interests. The BOD is using trial and error method as well as divide-and-rule procedure. This is disastrous management which does not yield normal optimum results.

The once spring-board and hub of journalism training is accelerating fast towards the verges of collapse as the Mrs Mbizvo BOD leads CCOSA to the edges of a steep cliff. Prior CCOSA was famous for producing one of the best media practitioners in Zimbabwe ahead of other competing colleges, but now its placed on a free-fall by clueless personalities that are devoid of basic knowledge on how to lead modern organisations.”