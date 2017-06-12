Zanu PF In Covert Buhera Election Victory

The ruling Zanu PF has claimed victory over a covert election held over the weekend.

The state media reports that Zanu PF has won the Buhera Ward 2 by-election local government seat elections which were held over the weekend.

Edward Manyonda won the local government seat after garnering 717 votes, ahead of independent candidate Mr Sithole Isaac who managed 464 votes.

The ward election officer Mr Joel Mutambiranwa declared Manyonda as the duly elected Buhera Rural District Council local government seat Ward 2 representative.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Manicaland provincial elections officer Mr Moffat Masabeya said the voting process went on smoothly with no incidences reported in all the five polling stations.

He said very few people were turned away.

The local government seat fell vacant after the death of Councillor Maximillan Bere.