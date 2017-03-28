ZANU PF In Forced Door to Door Registration

Shyleen Mtandwa | Residents of Sizinda Township in Bulawayo are being forced to register as Zanu PF supporters under the dubious pretense that that they are being registered for food aid data collation, ZimEye can reveal.

The residents told ZimEye.com that ZANU PF members have been having intensive forced door to door registration of people into ZANU PF records on a promise that they are collecting data for food aid.

The residents who spoke to ZimEye.com in confidence said the aggressive ZANU PF members have been getting into every home in the township and demanding identity documents of everyone above the age of 18 in the homes and documenting them.

In neighbouring Nkulumane township residents claim that the ruling party has been carrying out a similar exercise but this time distributing rice in a door to door exercise and documenting recipients and demanding 25 cents for a 2kg packet of rice.

It is not yet clear why the ruling party is carrying out this exercise. Officials at the party offices in Bulawayo refused to comment on the matter.