“ZANU PF is a Revolutionary Party, If You Don’t Tow The Correct Line You Go” Mnangagwa Speaks

Staff Reporter |Axed former Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa has poetically justified his 2014 popular statement that if one fails to tow the prevailing line within the ruling party they get fired.

Speaking to ZANU PF supporters at his stronghold Mberengwa District in 2014 following the dismissal of then Vice President Joyce Mujuru, Mnangagwa boasted that ZANU PF is a revolutionary party which dismisses anyone standing against its prevailing stances.

Mnangagwa then proudly hailed his now number one rival First Lady Grace Mugabe describing her as Dr Stop it who tolerates no nonsense.

In true poetic justice, Mnangagwa was today humiliatingly dismissed from the party and his Vice President position exactly in the same circumstances that he celebrated the demise of Mujuru.

Watch Mnangagwa 2014 video celebrating Mujuru’s dismissal.