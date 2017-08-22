Zanu PF Launches Command Water Project

Government has launched the command water harvesting project in Mashonaland East as part of efforts to ensure communities do not suffer from the effects of drought caused by climate change.

The command water harvesting project was launched at Munwahuku Weir under Nyagui sub-catchment in Mrewa.

Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Retired Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri said the programme is meant to ensure that communities do not suffer from the negative effects of climate change.

ZINWA’s Mazoe catchment manager, Engineer Colleta Tundu said the launch marks a key stride in the development of water infrastructure.

Upon completion the Weir will have a capacity to hold 23 000 cubic metres of water and will be capable of irrigating four hectares of land.- state media