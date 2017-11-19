Zanu PF Meets To Fire Mugabe

1

Ray Nkosi | The ruling Zanu PF party’s Central Committee is in a special meeting to expel the only leader the party has had for decades President Robert Mugabe.The meeting being held at the Harare Interntional Conference Centre is being chaired by Obert Mpofu.

Mugabe under house arrest is under pressure to resign as president with increasing pressure coming from within his own Zanu PF party, who are following all avenues, which might even lead to his impeachment in Parliament. Mugabe’s resignation letter is ready and just waiting his signature. More to follow…

 

  • Tsododo

    Hamunzwisisiki hama. Last week you met to elevate him to life presidency, today you meet to vilify him. Muri vanhu vakaita sei? Hey! You’re both hot and cold. This is why you cannot be trusted to run the country. Muri hwenya kwese. The incoming president of the party must purge all those zanu pf (chairpersons) chameleons who shouted ‘Mugabe chete chete’ last week. Clean them out. If you don’t, vanokupandukira futi mangwana. Teach the 1000 000 (sic) youth a proper, not partisan ideology. Don’t think for them. Let them think for themselves. Vave vanhu, not puppets. Dismantle the Mbare bitch choir. Loud mouths with nothing in the tank but everything in the exhaust. Apologise to the nation for the brutal killing of the Matabeleland people. No excuses, just say sorry. Don’t justify anything. Tovaitirei kuti vatikangamwirewo? Vavhunzei zvavanoda.