Zanu PF Meets To Fire Mugabe

Ray Nkosi | The ruling Zanu PF party’s Central Committee is in a special meeting to expel the only leader the party has had for decades President Robert Mugabe.The meeting being held at the Harare Interntional Conference Centre is being chaired by Obert Mpofu.

Mugabe under house arrest is under pressure to resign as president with increasing pressure coming from within his own Zanu PF party, who are following all avenues, which might even lead to his impeachment in Parliament. Mugabe’s resignation letter is ready and just waiting his signature. More to follow…