Zanu PF Midlands Expels Mnangagwa’s Wife

Zanu PF Midlands Province yesterday endorsed the suspension of 43 members and recommended the expulsion of three accused of working with former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa. A disciplinary committee chaired by Zvishavane-Ngezi legislator, John Holder, has been set to hear their cases.

Those recommended for expulsion are July Moyo, Auxilia Mnangagwa (wife to former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa) and Owen Ncube (Gokwe-Kana Member of Parliament). Among those suspended were Justice Wadyajena, (secretary for administration youth league), Wellington Magura (central committee member), Godwill Shiri (deputy provincial chairman) and Elinah Shirichena (Women’s League provincial chairperson), among others.

Speaking after the provincial coordinating meeting, Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister, Jason Machaya who is now the substantive chairman after the Politburo recently lifted his suspension, said the provincial leadership will also be accepting CVs for those aspiring to be elected into the Central Committee tomorrow before they can send them for recommendation to the Politburo.

“As the PCC, we have endorsed 43 names that were brought forward both at provincial and district level for suspension. The province has also recommended the expulsion of three members for fanning factionalism in the province. A provincial disciplinary committee has been set up to hear the cases of 43 suspended members,” he said. Cde Machaya said the party was now preparing for the Central Committee elections and will be inviting CVs.

“We have announced Wednesday as the date when we will be receiving CVs for those aspiring to participate in the Central Committee elections. We will then forward the names to the national elections directorate for vetting on Thursday. We have communicated this development to all our party administrative districts. Those with prohibition orders will not be eligible to participate,” he said

Meanwhile, Machaya said the province should now be working on uniting and mobilising people ahead of the 2018 election. Machaya said he will work on uniting party members who were deeply divided along factional lines as the country prepares for elections. He urged party members to bury their differences.

“We have emphasised unity and the President has emphasised the need for us to unite. As the chairman, I implore all party members who have been deeply divided along factional lines especially in the Midlands to bury their differences and start working hard for the party. We are heading for a crucial election and as the party we stand by our President as our sole candidate. What is needed now is for us to unite and make sure that the party romps to victory,” he said. – State Media