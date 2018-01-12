Zanu PF Mob Assaults MDC-T Activist Over Tsvangirai

By Langton Ncube| A group of suspected Zanu PF activists have mobbed and assaulted an MDC-T sympathizer in for his association with the Morgan Tsvangirai led political movement.

According to Heal Zimbabwe Trust, the group which comprise Obert Sunamisai, Doubt Chitokwani, Forgive Chitokwane and Kumbirai Chitokwane in Zaka East’s ward 31, on 10 January assaulted MDC-T member Amos Kumire accusing him of supporting MDC-T party.

The incident Heal Zimbabwe Trust said, happened after Sunamisai had summoned Kumire intending to give him fertilizer at his homestead.

“Upon arrival, Sunamisai then started accusing Kumire of supporting MDC-T and organizing unsanctioned meetings in the ward. A dispute ensued between the two leading into an altercation.

“When Kumire tried to walk away, Sunamisai grabbed him and started assaulting him. Within moments, Sunamisai was joined by fellow Zanu PF members (Doubt Chitokwani, Forgive Chitokwane, Kumbirai) who in turn started assaulting Kumire who sustained serious injuries,” said the Peace promoting NGO.

The matter has been reported at Jerera police station but no arrests made so far.