ZANU PF Moles Finally Destroying It From Within

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | It has become clear that some senior members of the Zanu PF party are bound to resolve the most serious economic issues facing our country (inequality, unemployment, wage stagnation) by not just propping up an opposition into the 2018 presidential elections. They just want to completely destroy the ZANU PF Party from within.

To do so, they are thinking more radically, to propose more fundamental reforms. The leeway the party offers is far through a soft hand on factions. Factionalists can hide out and bid their time before a hostile takeover of our democracy that discredits the revolutionary party. The level of these schemers in the party is very scaring. Their de-campaigning of the party is now so blatant but surprisingly no one looks bothered.

They strive and benefit in the confusion and they create and openly publish falsehoods with no repercussion. The indiscipline is extreme.

Some ministers mobilise a rally to insult senior members. The result of these insults is to expose the party.

Such washing of dirty clothes in public destroys the dignity of the party and the public loses confidence in their party.

One seriously wonders if the party is still intact with such power hungry freshmen in the party.

The party now has despicable policy of demonstrating against itself to the amusement of the opposition. This destroys the party and is counter productive. It is unfortunate for a senior minister to attack legitimate government projects without basis. Worse, when nothing happens to the minister.

When can this be derided as crossing the line? This is important for progressives to understand: It’s also because our own seniors keep making incoherent arguments and believe that “some” divisions are okay. If we were able to eliminate factions entirely, Zanu PF party could be an asset to the masses.

The party could efficiently execute its mandate with precision.

It used to be falsely argued that there was no fair alternative to factions. Factions are not even an option. They are divisive and debilitating.

To allow this factional situation any longer is a devastating and tragic option. It’s a violation of the unity the party enjoyed has since independence.

The party continues to fulfill the design of the founders, who created it as a check on the democratic passions of the voters.It is long past time to bring down that spirit of factionalism and self destructive ways the party has left untouched for a long time.

Finally, to really overcome the status-quo-defending “checks and balances” of the party, everybody must be held responsible. People must realize that there are consequences for bringing in senseless dissent in the party. No one should act above the party Constitution.

Zanu PF must show that it is united from the top.

Sabotaging government and party programmes embarrasses the party.

The party which presents a divided leadership confuses the voters. It also splits the vote.

We pray and hope that disciplinary action will be taken against those purposed to destroy the party from within.

Divided we Fall and United we Stand

