ZANU PF MPs Seize Women’ s Fushai Project

Terrence Mawawa, Gutu| Ruling party Zanu PF legislators have taken over a self help women’ s project known as Fushai and convert it to a political programme.

According to MDC chairperson for Gutu Central Constituency, Lloyd Mupfudze the

ZANU PF MPs in Gutu district are selecting participants on partisan lines.

Fushai, a project which involves fundraising initiatives, is a community programme.

“Zanu PF MPs have taken over the Fushai Project and they are distributing rice to known party members, sidelining opposition supporters in the process, ” said Mupfudze.