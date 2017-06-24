Zanu PF Official Bashed For Bonking Cop’s Wife

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi | A Zanu PF official was severely assaulted for allegedly snatching a former police officer’ s wife.

Obert Ngwenya, the Zanu PF candidate for the Chiredzi West Ward 2 by-election, was assaulted by George Marumbini, a former police officer. Ngwenya, who will represent the ruling party in the August 5 by-election is being accused of dating the former cop’ s wife, Memory Marumbini, who is a serving police officer.

Ngwenya is the sponsor of the ZRP netball team in Chiredzi. He allegedly seduced the woman during his flirtations with the netball team. The incident happened in Chiredzi at the BancABC Premises.

Marumbini allegedly stoned Ngwenya and proceeded to assault him with clenched fists.

Ngwenya sustained serious head injuries after the attack. Ngwenya confirmed the attack and said Marumbini accused him of having an affair with his wife.

“Marumbini accused me of having an affair with his wife. He attacked me at BancABC last Friday. It was a politically motivated attack.My opponents know very well that I am going to win resoundingly so they want to discredit me,” said Ngwenya.

Marumbini was arrested for the assault and he was released after Ngwenya had signed an affidavit to withdraw the case.

” I withdrew the case because Marumbini pleaded for mercy through his relatives. You can talk to Marumbini because he is the one who has a story to tell,” he said.

However Marumbini said:”I cannot discuss the issue with people who are not my relatives, goodbye.”