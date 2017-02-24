Zanu PF Official In Maintenance Wrangle

Terrence Mawawa, Bikita| An official in President Robert Mugabe’s ruling party, Zanu PF has been dragged to court by a nurse who is demanding maintenance for a child he sired.

Edina Muzondiona, a nurse at Chikuku Clinic dragged Nobert Ndaarombe, the Zanu PF Provincial Youth League chairperson to court over maintenance last week. Muzondiona told the court she wanted $150 maintenance for the child she had with Ndaarombe because the former was a government employee. Muzondiona claimed Ndaarombe had neglected his son for the past six years. She further claimed Ndaarombe’s net salary was $600 per month. “Ndaarombe is a government employee and he earns $600 per month. This means he is supposed to take care of his child,” said Muzondiona.

The case was heard before Bikita Magistrate Caroline Tafira who ruled that Ndaarombe should pay $80 per month. Ndaarombe claimed he was unemployed and he told the magistrate he was capable of paying $50. He argued that Zanu PF did not have the money to pay him because of economic hardships. However Magistrate Tafira dismissed Ndaarombe’s argument.

Party sources said Ndaarombe vowed to brief his superiors on the matter. “Ndaarombe will definitely brief the bosses because something has to be done to reverse the ruling. Such issues are politically sensitive,” said a party official.