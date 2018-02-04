Zanu PF Official Nearly Kills Fellow Party Member For Dating His Wife

Terrence Mawawa | A Zanu PF Official nearly killed a fellow party member he accused of dating his wife.

Zanu PF Councillor for Zvishavane Msipane Ward, Nomore Nyoni was arrested last week after stabbing fellow party member, Dumizweni Mahwite for allegedly having an intimate affair with his wife.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Ethel Mukwende told a Masvingo based weekly publication Nyoni stabbed Mahwite with a bottle neck.

“The incident happened last Friday around 5pm at Msipane Turnoff, according to the report we received.

Nyoni charged at Mahwite and stabbed him with a bottle neck. He accused Mahwite of having an affair with his wife, Barbara,” said Mukwende.

Nyoni will appear in court facing next week, facing attempted murder charges, according to the police.