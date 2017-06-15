ZANU PF POLITBURO CRUX: Total Blackout And Mnangagwa HotAir

Hours after the much awaited politburo meeting yesterday which the state media had earlier claimed would see Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere axed, there is a total blackout in the Emmerson Mnangagwa controlled broadsheet.

The Ngwena faction spittle media had it’s official source of news decapitated. Senior ZANU PF officials had their cellphones seized at the door before entering the meeting place yesterday. The state broadsheet has for several months since February this year been claiming Kasukuwere will be removed with repeated articles being titled, “D Day for Kasukuwere,” and “D Day for Kasukuwere.” Moves seeking to remove him were met with nothing but scorn with the Speaker Of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda pouring cold water on them.

President Robert Mugabe himself has lambasted the attacks on Kasukuwere and issued a statement ridiculing them. But the state media and other publishers were quick to make editorial claims that Kasukuwere would be kicked out of his position this week, while also stating that his name was part of yesterday’s meeting agenda.

President Robert Mugabe has before laid into the Mnangagwa faction which is using the state media to show a weak and dying Mugabe. The Mnangagwa controlled broadcaster, ZBC recently released a story claiming Mugabe had been presented with “a wheelchair”, a story that State House became disturbed about.

For these reasons President Robert Mugabe’s office had to ensure a total blackout in the Mnangagwa controlled state media on crucial deliberations they were were both baying and also pushing to attack Kasukuwere in retaliation for his lack of support of Emmerson Mnangagwa, the latter who is seeking to replace Mugabe.

Yesterday the party introduced a security scanner at the entrance into the boardroom, where everyone, excluding President Robert Mugabe left their phones at the door.

Insiders said Mugabe was unhappy politburo deliberations were being leaked to the media verbatim, raising fears meetings were being recorded using cellphones.“The directive was made by the security department after fears that phones were being used to record and pass information to journalists,” a source told the local Newsday.