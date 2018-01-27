ZANU PF Rebrands Adopts MDC Red Colours

By Paul Nyathi |The ruling ZANU PF party has rebranded its party colours to adopt red as its dominant colour in a direct challenge to rival MDC which also uses red.

Officially launching its election campaign for the 2018 elections in Harare on Saturday morning, the ruling party announced that it was re-adopting its tradition red colour whuch they claim was hijacked by the MDC.

The party said that red is a symbol of blood and fire which they claim is the legacy of the ruling party.

According to a statement issued at the launch held at the Harare International Conference Centre the colour resonates with the mission of the new ZANU PF leadership which aims at taking the party back to its liberation struggle roots.

See pictures.

