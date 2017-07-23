Zanu PF Removes MDC-T Chair’s Portrait From The RDC Hall of Fame

The portrait of Peter Imbayarwo, a former Zaka RDC chairman has been removed from the council boardroom where all other former chairpersons potraits are hanging from the wall.

It is reliably understood that the picture has been removed for political reasons because Imbayago is an MDC T councillor. The picture has not been on the wall for three months now.

Imbayarwo who is the current councilor for Ward 19 was chairperson for Zaka RDC from 2008 to 2013 in a council which was dominated by MDC-T.

Imbayarwo confirmed the development and said he saw the anomaly during a full council meeting recently. He said council officials failed to account for the picture and instructed him to bring another photo which he is yet to do.

“There is politics at play here where some people are determined to obliterate the opposition even from the history books” said Imbayarwo.

Zaka RDC Chairman Sebastian Musundire confirmed that the portrait was missing but he said there was no foul play. He said the picture went missing during some re-arrangements in the boardroom.