Zanu PF Summons MPs For An Urgent Mugabe Impeachment Meeting

By Staff Reporter| Zanu PF has summoned all its law makers to attend an urgent meeting at the party’s headquarters.

The urgent Zanu PF meeting with MPs and senators comes after the Monday 12 noon deadline which the party and war veterans on Sunday gave to President Mugabe to step down had lapsed with the old leader clinging on to power.

The party according to the state media wants to discuss the impeachment process which they want to start in parliament on Tuesday.

On Sunday Zanu PF’s central committee sacked Mugabe from the party and replaced him with his former deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who the aged leader two weeks fired from both the government and the party.