Zanu PF Thugs Threaten To Torch Rutenga Shops

Terrence Mawawa Mwenezi | Unruly Zanu PF supporters have threatened to burn down shops at Rutenga Business Centre if the owners do not vote for party candidate Joosbi Omar in the coming by-election.

At least 20 Zanu PF members disembarked from two vehicles today and moved around the shops at Rutenga Business Centre where they ordered the shop owners to vote for Omar.

A shop owner at Rutenga Business Centre said the Zanu PF supporters said the only way to prevent her shop from being burnt was to vote for the ruling party candidate.

” The Zanu PF supporters threatened to burn down my shop.I don’t know what to do.They also accused me of being a sellout,” she said.

A shopkeeper at a local food outlet said:”The Zanu PF supporters told me to vote for Omar and said they were closely monitoring the situation. ”

Two Zanu PF vehicles were at the sprawling business centre in the afternoon and shop owners said the situation was tense.

Zanu PF has remained undefeated in Mwenezi and political observers say the ruling party has managed to win elections at all levels in the area through violence.