ZANU PF Violence On MDC-T Exposed

FULL TEXT:MDC-T Harare Province Youth Executive today met to deliberate on issues concerning the resurfacing of violence in the capital city ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections.

The Executive committee noted with great concern the acts of violence being perpetrated by ZANU-PF thugs in Harare, this does not come as a surprise because we know very well that the culture of violence resides in the veins of ZANU-PF.

Last week, our Youth Assembly vehicle was burnt down in Kuwadzana. Today, on two separate occasions, we have recorded two horrific incidents were the business premise of our Vice President, Hon. Mudzuri was gutted down by fire and reduced to ashes. Cllr Janjazi’s house was also stonned and destroyed.

We are well aware that these acts by ZANU-PF are meant to divert us from pertinent issues of voter registration.

We will remain vigilant and focused on voter mobilisation ahead of the election. The writing is on the wall that ZANU-PF will not stand any chance come 2018 hence they have decided to resort to play the violence card.

On this note we would want to stongly warn ZANU-PF hooligans that we stand united to protect our party, its leadership and our parents from any form of violence. We will stand firm in matching any form of violence because we believe we are all equal citizens and in as much as we are a non-violent party we will not shy away from protecting ourselves.

MDC T Harare Province Youth Assembly