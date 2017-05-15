Zanu PF Wicknell Chivayo Splashes Thousands On Bulawayo Lady

Zanu PF businessman, Wicknell Chivayo came to Eden Night Club in Bulawayo to splash $2000 on the finest dressed lady.

Social media was abuzz on Saturday evening with news of Wicknell’s impeding visit, with many eager to see what a night out in the city for the flamboyant businessman entails.

Although it was unclear when the night was done if Wicknell had indeed found the well dressed damsel to be the latest recipient of his generosity, what was plain to see was that some of Bulawayo’s finest had heard his challenge and responded accordingly.

Outfits ranging from the outrageous to the sexually suggestive were on full display, with city socialites and celebrities also coming out to play during a night in which revellers were packed like sardines at the classy joint.

The excitement had started at Eden’s sister joint, Cubana, earlier on where Wicknell had brought his entourage for drinks.

Perched on a chair and flanked by his lieutenants, Wicknell looked a far cry from the social media rabble-rouser who has the ability to excite or anger thousands with just a simple post.

Revellers also left him alone for the most part, with a few fans and followers stopping by his table for the now mandatory selfies with one of the country’s most followed social personalities.

The businessman also maintained the same air of cool and calm at Eden, flashing a smile occasionally to eager followers who kept his VIP booth a hive of activity throughout the excitement filled night.

As one who is never shy to flash his wealth, the businessman sampled some of the club’s most expensive delights, with expensively prized bottles of Glenfiddich and Blue Label ordered by his entourage throughout the night.

Meanwhile, Manu Mahaso who left Club Eden two years ago has gone back to the establishment as the manager, describing his return as exciting.

Mahaso was Club Eden’s manager when it opened its doors in 2013 and left two years later in search of greener pastures.

After that, he had stints at BAC Leisure before moving to Club Connect at the beginning of the year.

Club Eden is part of three nightspots including Copa Cubanna and The Lounge.

Mahaso will also manage Copa Cubanna.

According to Mahaso, after a three-month development contract with Club Connect, both parties decided not to renew the deal.

“I’m back at Club Eden and it feels good. I was at Club Connect and it was good there, but as with all good things they come to an end.

“We agreed not to renew my contract with the management. I then went back to Eden and they received me with open arms and gave me the responsibility to manage Cubanna,” said Mahaso.

He has already made a couple of tweaks at Club Eden and Cubanna.

“DJ Kananjo who was shifted to The Lounge is back at Eden, alongside Slamma who was in South Africa and DJ Keezy. We’ve added a female DJ CP who’ll alternate and play at Cubanna and Eden.”

A new marketing team has been hired led by Sihle Ina Mfila Tshuma that will spearhead branding and advertising of the two spots.

“We plan to have Club Eden brand ambassadors who will be models and some of the city’s socialites. They’ll help market the place and make it the ultimate spot to be in Bulawayo,” he said.

Manu also revealed plans to host Ammara Brown and Tytan at Club Eden. -State Media