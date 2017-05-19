Zanu PF Witches Nearly Killed Me- Mahofa

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| Outspoken Masvingo State Minister, Shuvai Ben Mahofa, who is notorious for her penchant for vitriol has sensationally claimed the ruling party, Zanu PF is replete with witches.

Mahofa , who dodged death by a whisker after mysteriously falling ill in 2015, said witches in the ruling party wanted to kill her.

She openly claimed she was bewitched ahead of the 2015 Zanu PF Annual Conference in Victoria Falls.

Ironically the controversial minister attacked the First Lady, Grace Mugabe in public- days before the 2015 conference. In December 2015 Mahofa described Mrs Mugabe as a “little girl incapable of leading the ruling party.”

Addressing party members at a Provincial Coordinating Committee(PCC) meeting in Masvingo on Sunday, Mahofa charged the witches in the ruling party tried in vain to kill her but failed.

“This party is full of witches.They disabled my legs and hands but I am still around. They know what they did to me. They really wanted to kill me but I am more powerful than ever,” said Mahofa.

She also lambasted G-40 members for refusing to endorse Ezra Chadzamira’ s victory in the Zanu PF provincial elections.

“I will work with Chadzamira and will not tolerate some selfish individuals to wreak havoc in the province. There are people who are trying to discredit the provincial elections, we are watching you… Let it be known that Chadzamira is the duly elected provincial chairperson. You better accept the results or ship out. We do not entertain people with sinister agendas in the party. You have to immediately stop what you are doing or else we will kick you out of the party, ” said an angry Mahofa.

She then formally introduced Chadzamira as the legitimate provincial chairperson.