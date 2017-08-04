ZANU PF Youth League Backs Grace Mugabe: “President Must Reveal His Successor…”

Staff Reporter| The Zanu-PF Youth League has begun backing First Lady Grace Mugabe in the loud call for Mugabe to name a successor.

Speaking to journalists in Harare yesterday, Kudzanayi Chipanga announced saying he supports Grace Mugabe who last week said Mugabe must reveal his successor.

“We support more than 100 percent the call by the First Lady for the President to appoint or to even give guidance as far as the processes are concerned to choose his possible successor when the time comes, but we are not stampeding His Excellency to choose a successor,” Chipanga said.

“He can even go up to 2023, but when he then feels that he needs to step down due to various reasons, yes we have given him that leverage to guide the party when it comes to choosing his own successor. We as the Youth League we are close to our Women’s League.

“We move in tandem, both of us are party wings. You have even heard a slogan where we say “pane mwana ndopana amai” meaning we are one.”

Asked if the Youth League had a preferred candidate, Chipanga said: “It’s an idea not a position. As soon as it becomes a position we will advise you. We have various ideas. Come 2018, we have a candidate and he is President Mugabe.

“(As for the successor) we can only classify that possible successor as a candidate when confirmed by the party, but at the moment we don’t have a candidate.”

Chipanga said President Mugabe would lead Zanu-PF in next year’s harmonised elections.

He said there were no signs of incapacitation from the President.

“Our President is still strong as you can see him addressing his party supporters for more than an hour whenever the need arises,” he said.

“He is still fit to execute his duties. Mentally and physically he is switched on.”

Speaking during the Women’s League National Assembly meeting in Harare last week, Amai Mugabe slammed clandestine succession meetings being allegedly held by some senior party members.

She said once President Mugabe names his successor, there would be no need for those clandestine succession gatherings.

“Fanike inini President mukandiudza kuti iri bhiza iri, munoonerera! Nekuti Zanu-PF tinoda zvinhu zviripachena,” she said. “President mukangotiudza kuti, nyeu, ndobhiza racho iri, aha, tasimuka naro bhiza, pachena munhu wese achiona.

“Tinovigirei bhiza redu. Tinorivigirei? Rinovigwa richitaurwa nezvaro manheru. Harisi bhiza rechokwadi. Bhiza rechokwadi rinoratidzwa pachena kwakachena.”