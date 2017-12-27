Zanu PF Youths Demand 30% Stake In Parliament

By Langton Ncube| Zanu PF youths have said that they wanted 30% stake in the next year’s elections.

According to NewsDay, the party’s youth wing political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu said for a long time the youths were being used and dumped by seniors in the party.

“Being the youth political commissar, I expect more young people to stand up and take political office in 2018, be it councillors or MPs, in all the 10 provinces,” he said.

“This is informed by the background that youths now constitute the majority in terms of demographics and cannot continue to be in the periphery when it comes to decision-making. I will work flat out to make sure that youths get a third of all elected offices in 2018,”he said.

This also comes after war veterans recently said that they wanted a substantial number of seats in parliament next year.