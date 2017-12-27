Zanu PF Youths Demand 30% Stake In Parliament

By Langton Ncube| Zanu PF youths have said that they wanted 30% stake in the next year’s elections.

According to NewsDay, the party’s youth wing political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu said for a long time the youths were being used and dumped by seniors in the party.

“Being the youth political commissar, I expect more young people to stand up and take political office in 2018, be it councillors or MPs, in all the 10 provinces,” he said.

“This is informed by the background that youths now constitute the majority in terms of demographics and cannot continue to be in the periphery when it comes to decision-making. I will work flat out to make sure that youths get a third of all elected offices in 2018,”he said.

This also comes after war veterans recently said that they wanted a substantial number of seats in parliament next year.

 

  • Timothy Thorton

    Tsenengamu must understand that in the Zanu PF system aspiring candidates go through a selection which begins with primary elections. Aspiring candidates submit their names and start contesting from that stage. They must therefore not demand but push as many candidates from their grouping as possible. However the youth and everyone must understand that demographics must not be used to determine ascendance to political office. Rather people must be selected on what they offer. I remember a young girl who entered university at the age of 14 not because she was a girl but because she was a brilliant person. That must be the criteria.

  • gloria Madhekwe

    Tsenengamu Kana munechikoro endai mukwikwidze hu MP kuma respective constituency enyu musamirira kupiwa thats the only ROUTE to parliament. Dont expect to be given 30% mu parly kuti maitei. Chirega kuita saChipanga aichemera kuita board member iye asina kana form 3. Zvinhu zvese book mberi. Kana hu minister unopiwa easily. You get deserted for sure. Food for thought

  • TJINGABABILI

    WORK NOT POLITICS SHOULD BE YOUR OBJECTIVE! AM OVER 70 AND STILL WORK BECAUSE I HAVE A PROFESSION, MY EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS ARE IN DEMAND! GO TO CITY HALL TO PROTECT YOUR WEALTH AND NOT TO CREATE IT!!

  • Oliver Mahata

    They expect things to be handed to them and not work for them or earn them. Even Chinoz worked hard and earned the votes in his constituency.

  • Ak

    So you think the president will agree

  • Dm

    Kkkkkkkkk kakakakak kekekeke kikikiki kokoko kukukuku the battle lines have been drawn. War vets , youths and army. Dog eat dog . Mahiya was chased a few days ago. There will b gnashing of teeth. Please rovanai pachenyu do not involve us . We want peace.