Zanu-PF Youths Disrupt MDC Tsvangirai Funeral

By Staff Reporter l Zanu-PF youths disrupted a funeral of an MDC-T care who passed on in Mbare last weekend.

At the late Chikita Ngano’s homestead a Moragn Tsvangirai led MDC party cadre, rowdy Zanu-PF youths on Saturday told mourners to vacate the place because they wanted to hold a rally.

Similar violent attacks happened in Highfield at the weekend when Zanu PF youths attacked MDC-T members who were conducting door to door voter education.

MDC-T Harare district deputy organiser, Prosper Tirivacho and six others were seriously injured.