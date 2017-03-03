Zanu PF Youths Grab Council Land

Terrence Mawawa, Mutare | Unruly Zanu PF youths have vowed to defy Mutare City Council’ s land distribution procedure claiming the local authority is biased towards the Movement for Democratic Change.

The youths told ZimEye.com last week they would allocate themselves residential stands in Dangamvura and Chikanga Suburbs regardless of the council procedures.

Zanu youth chairperson for Manicaland Province , Mubuso Chinguno said ruling party youths would allocate themselves land because the city fathers were deliberately thwarting their efforts to get land. Chinguno said the ruling party youths were tired of the MDC councillors’ political games.

“We have waited for too long to get the stands.This is mainly because the council is dominated by corrupt MDC councillors.The MDC councillors are thwarting development here,” said Chinguno.

He added:”Let me say nothing will stop us from taking over the stands. We have discovered unoccupied land in Dangamvura and Chikanga Suburbs.We are going to occupy the land by force in the coming two weeks. Remember the Jambanja days-there is no going back.”

Mutare City Mayor, Tatenda Nhamarare said the council would stick to the normal land allocation procedure.

“We have a clear housing policy and we will not shift our stance. Residential stands are not for free. If the Zanu PF youths want stands, they must go through the expected process.It means will not allow the youths to take the land by force. Everything is very clear,” said Nhamarare.