Drama As Mnangagwa Is Declared A Liberation Hero By ZANU PF Youths

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| A group of Zanu PF youths identified as the True Patriots may have insulted President Emmerson Mnangagwa by declaring him a Liberation hero before his time is due.

The youths are publishing a book on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’ s role in the liberation struggle which prints him out as a National Hero.

Traditionally the term “hero” is used to describe a person who has completed their course of life and are now awaiting burial.

But the youths will take the book-song in the ruling party Zanu to unprecedented levels in their quest to please Mnangagwa, political analysts say. The book, which is being compiled by four Zanu PF youths, will also chronicle the long standing relationship between Mnangagwa and former President Robert Mugabe. The title of the book is Mnangagwa: The True Liberation War Icon.

A representative of the group told ZimEye.com yesterday the book would also relate how Mnangagwa bombed a train at the height of the liberation struggle.

“It is an open secret that Cde Mugabe and Cde Mnangagwa have a long standing bond. Therefore we will highlight the relationship between the two heroes.

Our book will also focus on Cde Mnangagwa’ s immense contributions during the liberation struggle.

We are working on all the modalities and we want to publish the book before the month of April,” said a representative of the group who said it was too early to release his name.

The book is now seen as a quest to bolster Mnangagwa’s war credentials and his role in the war.

The publication of the book comes at a time when the nation is still awaiting for a true account over claims that former Vice President Joice Mujuru lied about her role in the downing of an enemy helicopter in fierce battle with the Rhodesian army.

At the time of her expulsion from the party in 2014, the war vets declared as lies Mujuru’s claim that she downed a helicopter single handedly but gave credit to another war veteran.

In retaliation Mujuru questioned former president Mugabe’s role in the war.