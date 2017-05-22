Mliswa: Zanu PF`s Command Agriculture Way To Rig 2018 Elections

By Staff Reporter | Norton MP, Temba Mliswa, said the government initiated command agriculture,is a Zanu PF economic strategy which the ruling party is going to use to rig the next election.

Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa, is leading the command agriculture scheme which government launched almost a year ago.

The food scheme which runs for three years is targeting an ambitious two metric tonnes of grain this year.

Addressing journalists in Harare, last week the firebrand former Zanu PF Mashonaland west provincial chairman,said the opposition should “quickly” find a practical manifesto which counters Zanu PF’s command agriculture if they are to win the next election.

“The command agriculture which came through government , and that deals with food security it’s a tribute to Zanu PF as people will be going to the elections this time with lots of food ,so as the opposition how do you respond to that,”said Mliswa .

“ Do not under estimate command agriculture in what it has done to impact on people’s lives in terms of food security and foreign currency.Hate it or love it , it is going to save the country’s foreign currency in terms of grain importation,”he said.

Mliswa said Zanu PF will “as usual” take advantage of being the ruling party and subsidize fertilizers and other inputs using the money saved from importing grain and use them to lure the electorate.

“ That money will go towards inputs where they are going to be made available cheaper and Zanu PF as the government of the day is prepared even prepared to sale a bag of fertilizer at $5 to the electorate and you can not stop them. That can be a subside and its their right to also subsidize and you must understand that , so if you are not in government I do not know what you have to offer ,” said Mliswa.

“The truth of the matter is that it (command agriculture) has dealt with food security in the country , whether you like it or not or whether you like Zanu PF or not the truth is that these field were seen green and the rains were fortunately there. Command agriculture is an economic strategy by Zanu PF,” he said.

Mliswa who is a strong critic of the politicisation of food aid and state resources by his former party Zanu PF, said it is unfortunate that every political party under the sun abuses state resources when it is in power.

“ Its part of being in power no wonder why every political party wants to be in power and when they are in power they will do the same.So in this case we can not talk of a government without mentioning the party as there is no government to talk about in Zimbabwe at the moment without mentioning Zanu PF and the ruling party controls the operations of government and we need not to waste time debating about that,” he said.