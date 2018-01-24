Zanu PF’s ‘Outright’ Win Only In A ‘Dirty Game’

Wilbert Mukori | “Of course, it’s a competition and anything can happen but looking at our preparedness as a party and how organised we are, it’s clear that we are set for an outright win,” said former Minister Tshinga Dube.

Asked if his confidence was emanating from the fact that Zanu PF’s long time headache, MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai’s health was failing, Dube said: “We don’t look at what happens in other parties, we look at what we have done that can make the electorate vote us back into power.”

When was it ever that Zanu PF has held free, fair and credible elections? The regime has stubbornly refused to implement even one reform. Whilst it is true that the opposition is in “shambles”, MDC MP Eddie Cross has readily admitted the truth is Zanu PF itself is not in good shape either. The bar of quality leadership in both Zanu PF and MDC has been lowered so low, our election is now a contest between Tweedledee vs Tweedledum.

If the country is ever to get out of the economic and political hell-hole we are stuck in then we must put an end to this circus of flawed and illegal elections in which the difference between the candidates on offer is academic given they are all greed, incompetent and corrupt. The only sure way to do this is to demand the implementation of all the democratic reforms BEFORE elections.

“Politics is a dirty game!” If I have heard that said once, I have heard it said a million times. What is more, it is true. Zimbabwe politics is a dirty game and Zanu PF thugs have seen to it that it is so. What the people have failed to realise is that by accepting dirty politics there have per se accepted corrupt and incompetent leaders. It is naïve to expect quality, competent and honest to goodness leaders to emerge from a dirty political system. Just as one will get scum not cream from a jar of dirty and contaminated milk – in Zimbabwe’s case it is more appropriate to talk of a jar of sewage with a few spoon of milk. If we want cream then we must a jar of milk!

If Zanu PF was to implement the democratic reforms, have a clean free, fair and credible election; former Minister Dube’s confidence of winning the election would disappear like mist in the morning African sun. With unemployment in his constituency of Makokoba, as is the case in the rest of the country, a nauseating 90% and 72.3% living on US$ 1.00 per day because of decades of misrule by Zanu PF thugs; who would freely vote for more of the same bull!

A quality opposition candidate even this late before elections could still emerge to displace the mediocre and sell-out MDC candidates. He/she will expose the lie that Zanu PF has changed since the November coup. The same incompetent, corrupt, vote rigging and murderous thugs who were there before the coup are still there today; nothing has changed. The only change was that instead of Mugabe leading the thugs it is Mnangagwa who leads and the party regalia now bear the face of the new dictator. A black mamba does not seize to be a deadly snake just because it has shed off its old coat!

If this year’s elections are held without first implementing the reforms then they process with be flawed and illegal, it will be the usual “dirty game” in which the usual suspects, Tweedledee and Tweedledum will compete. If we, the people of Zimbabwe, are serious about getting out of the economic and political hell-hole the four decades of dirty politics have dragged us into then our first port of call is to clean up our political system. We must demand the implementation of the democratic reforms BEFORE holding any more elections!