Zanu PF’s Spirit Medium Called Vera Gives Mnangagwa Only 5 Months | ZHUWAO BLAST

Patrick Zhuwao | Furthermore, it is important to note that liberation movements such as UNIP of Zambia, MCP of Malawi and KANU of Kenya have not been able to survive the departure of their founding fathers. In the case of ZANU PF, the violent and humiliating ouster of President Mugabe makes it even worse as explained to one Vera, whose job description at ZANU PF Headquarters includes consulting spirit mediums and the occult. The poor lady is currently grappling with how she can inform Mnangagwa that, on her latest visit to the spirit medium, he was given only five months to go.

Opposition political formations, including thought processes, paradigms and inclinations

opposed to ZANU PF, must come to terms with the fact that NPF is not an enemy but an

extremely useful ally. An ally that knows how to exorcise the troublesome ghost of the dead

ZANU PF. Pro-democracy formations therefore have an obligation to work with the NPF to

ensure that the coup conspirators and terrorist junta are stopped from the further militarisation

of constitutional governance.

The NPF is committed to the reversal of the bloody coup of 15th November 2017 and

subscribes to the demilitarisation of civilian processes in Zimbabwe. NPF has a definite and

credible plan on how this can be achieved. Although NPF views President Mugabe as the

Mentor par excellence, it acknowledges that he has been retired, albeit forcefully, and should not be burdened and encumbered again. The NPF knows fully well that ZANU PF is dead.

Mnangagwa and Chiwenga are holding onto the decaying corpse of a deceased liberation

movement. NPF has the knowledge and capacity to deliver the final nail in the coffin for

ZANU PF.

Iwe neni tine basa. Mkhulu loMsebenzi

Asante Sana.