ZanuPF Ruffled By Jah Prayzah’s Mudhara Vachauya

Miriam Chikukwa, the ZanuPF chairperson for Harare and Higher Education Minister Jona Moyo have finally let the cat out of the bag to clear their chests.

Chikukwa has openly declared that the lyrics to the song Mudhara Vachauya do not mean anything for now because Mudhara Mugabe is not coming from anywhere but is already here so there is no other Mudhara to be expected.

To those words, Minister Jona Moyo added that he was so thankful that the record had been set straight. Other ambitious politicians in ZanuPF were already salivating for power through the lyrics as they falsely assumed the lyrics were about them as incoming leaders into Government. “President Mugabe is here and going nowhere”, Chikukwa reitetated.

It sounds dramatic because when Mudhara Vachauya was released by Jah Prayzah, ZanuPF jumped onto the song with enthusiasm and made it their signature song on rallies. On every event, smiling ZanuPF stalwarts danced to the song from the stage like they were having a farewell ceremony before going to heaven.

Many could be forgiven for thinking that ZanuPF and Jah Prayzah were two in one.

Now the lyrics to the song have been censored and are getting edgy. According to the Zanu PF stalwarts, “Mudhara Havachauya. Vatori pano.”