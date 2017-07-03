ZAOGA Pastor Caught Sleeping Inside Secretary’s Bed Whole Night, Says “I Didn’t Do Anything!”

Mvuma – A Mvuma-based Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa, Forward in Faith (ZAOGA) Pastor has been given marching orders after he was found sleeping in the bed of a church secretary Theresa Kundishora last week.

Sources said Pastor Kudzai Makusha who then went for a hearing in Harare did not dispute that he spent a night in Kundishora’s bed but insists that he did not do anything and that he was alone. He allegedly said Kundishora went and slept at another house after he asked for accommodation when he got stranded in Mvuma late on Tuesday night.

However, the church superiors would not hear any of that and they fired Makusha after the hearing.

Makusha was allegedly found in Kundishora’s bed at 7am when women elders raided Kundishora’s place after being told that their Pastor had slept there.

Sources said members of the congregation did not believe that Pastor Makusha slept alone as there were rumours that he and the secretary were an item.

The matter infuriated Mvuma parishioners who complained to the hierarchy.

Tandros Makusha who is the overseer for Chivhu and Mvuma referred questions to Dr Washington Rupapa but Dr Rupapa said he was not aware of the matter.

Pastor Makusha’s mobile number was not reachable while Kundishora promised to call back after finishing an assignment she was doing.

The Mirror says it understands that the incident happened after the Church’s Prayer Convention held in Chivhu on June 11 2017.

After the Convention, Makusha allegedly accompanied his wife to Harare where he left her at her parents’ place.

He is said to have returned to Mvuma on Tuesday evening and sought a place at Kundishora’s place after failing to get transport to Musena, his workstation that is 6km outside Mvuma.

In the morning, the owner of the house allegedly alerted women elders in the church that their pastor was with Kundishora at her place.

Sources said elders, Christina Sithole and Maria Chiheya went to the house and knocked at the door and Kundishora opened the door and they saw Makusha sleeping in her bed.

According to some Whatsapp chats in the hands of The Mirror, Makusha is said to have insisted during the hearing that he had not slept with Kundishora.

He allegedly said that Kundishora only came back in the morning just before the women elders arrived.

He said he had to seek accommodation from Kundishora because she was the only person that he knew in Chivhu – Mirror