Zapu Demands Gukurahundi Compensation

By Staff Reporter

Zapu said President Robert Mugabe should compensate the 20 000 people he killed during the Gukurahundi period.

In 1983 Mugabe unleashed the North Korea trained 5th Brigade on the people of Matebeleland and Midlands provinces and killed over 20 000 civilians.

Mugabe said these people were “dissidents” who were threatening the security of the state.

Since then Mugabe has never apologized for the killings.

Zapu President Dumiso Dabengwa said he will push Mugabe to compensate the Gukurahundi victims.

“One of the failures of the last 30 years which we shall tackle is putting closure to the tragic history surrounding Gukurahundi,” he said.

“For a start, there has been no official apology for the unwarranted destruction of life and property of over 20 000 unarmed civilians by the security apparatus of the state. The unrepentant perpetrators of this crime against humanity have lost many opportunities to own up and to begin a healing process that starts with a sincere apology to families of victims, a program for redress including negotiated compensation even so late in the day,” Dabengwa said.