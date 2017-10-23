Zapu Demands Gukurahundi Compensation

13

By Staff Reporter

Zapu said President Robert Mugabe should compensate the 20 000 people he killed during the Gukurahundi period.

In 1983 Mugabe unleashed the North Korea trained 5th Brigade on the people of Matebeleland and Midlands provinces and killed over 20 000 civilians.

Mugabe said these people were “dissidents” who were threatening the security of the state.

Since then Mugabe has never apologized for the killings.

In his to the families of the victims of Gukurahundi at the aborted Gukurahundi commemorations in Kezi, on at the weekend Zapu President Dumiso , Dabengwa said he will push Mugabe to compensate the Gukurahundi victims.

“One of the failures of the last 30 years which we shall tackle is putting closure to the tragic history surrounding Gukurahundi,” he said.

“For a start, there has been no official apology for the unwarranted destruction of life and property of over 20 000 unarmed civilians by the security apparatus of the state. The unrepentant perpetrators of this crime against humanity have lost many opportunities to own up and to begin a healing process that starts with a sincere apology to families of victims, a program for redress including negotiated compensation even so late in the day,” Dabengwa  said.

 

  • silungisn

    WHAT PEOPLE OF MATEBELAND AND MIDLANDS DO IS TO TAKE A LEAF FROM THE PEOPLE OF SPAIN IN THE CATALAN PROVINCE…..PEOPLE MUST BE UNITED AND STAND UP AGAINST THE ZANU REGIME…..

  • Tiny Roland

    Silungu dont deceive people , try it and you will see , we will do Guku 2

  • Proudly Shona

    But these Ndebele brothers of our never seize to amaize me, they are crying abour a mere 20000 souls killed , who said anything about the unknown millions slaughterd by Lobengula during his time as King of Zimbabwe. These ndebeles now want to play the victim card yet if it was not for the colonialist they would have made Shonas their slaves , No compensation will ever be paid, infact the issue of Gukurahundi should just die a natural death , I as a Shona will never apoligise let alone compansate any Ndebele , You deserved to die , we needed to have some sort of revenge for what your fathers did 2 centuries ago , and if you think now that Robert is old you can start your Zapu Mthwakazi shit be warned we will not hesistate to slaughter you again and this time we will double the numbers.

    Zimbabwe will never be a Ndebele state never

  • silungisn

    MADNESS OF ITS KIND……MLOMO KANYOKO…..ONE DAY IT WILL HAPPEN…..YOU WILL FORGET TO GATHER YOUR GUKU-2…………………..

  • Tiny Roland

    One day , one day , when will that day be . kkk one day is just code for never. there is no need for Guku 2 coz the ndebeles learnt the lesson well the first time, no wonder why we have not had any oppositon leader from that region .

  • sarah Mahoka

    are you for real? Revenge?

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    1. Why should you apologise for Gukurahundi and who asked you to?

    2. We are talking about Mugabe and his ZANU PF here not Shonas.

    3. You are so dull you cant understand simple things.

    4. Who told you Mugabe or ZANU PF represent Shona?

    5. Where in the article are Shonas in general being asked for compensation?

    6. Besides, who stopped you from demanding compensation for the tribal wars, if you feel its justified?

    7. Why are you not demanding that compensation? Why are you quiet?

    8. How is Gukurahundi linked to tribal wars of 200 years ago?

    9. Why are you tribalising this thing? Where does Dabengwa refer to Shonas or Ndebele?

    Idiot. You are sick upstairs!!

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    Who is the WE, who will do the Guku 2? Talkabout yourself wena nja yothuvi.

    No wonder Mugabe turned against you fools. I dont think he has done enough to make you suffer.

    What Grace is doing to you people in Mazowe is nothing – I want to see you suffer more. The Chiadzwa villagers need more bashing so you will learn ubuntu. The Harare CBD clean up is nothing. I want more to make you suffer.

    You are simply savages who deserve no sympathy wgatsoever, in your times of need.

    More Murambatswina is needed. Pray Mugabe lasts longer and makes you suffer.

    For us in Mthwakazi, we are fine we are not Shona. Unlike you, we have never expected anything better from this Shona regime right from day one in 1980.

  • THE TRUTH

    It appears equally so, you seem to believe Bona, Robert Junior and Chatunga should in future pay for Gukurahundi. What do they know about Gukurahundi? How were they involved?

    This is the question you should be asking yourself about your bloodthirsty ethnic cleansing vendetta against the minority Ndebele population of Zimbabwe.

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    I see why that Guku was turned onto the Shona and the Whites.

    You still oppose the regime; clearly more is needed. Dzamara disappearances, Murambatswina, Chiadzwa and Mzowe are nothing.

    You havent learnt your lessons!!

  • silungisn

    SWINA LO THUVI…….CELEBRATE YOUR ATROCITIES………………

  • silungisn

    WELL SAID…….batshele ama Swina la ukuthi abasenza khona manje sekukubo….they are now suffering more than Ndebeles did….they are now biting the bullet…Sekuru Mugabe has turned against all SHONAS……

  • THE TRUTH

    Oooh you are the ZANU PF REGIME? I didnt know!