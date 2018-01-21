ZBC Breaks Constitution

By Farai D Hove| The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation has been slammed for breaking the constitution.

The state media house on Sunday dedicated acres of space to cover a ZANU PF rally in Ntabazinduna while avoiding one by the MDC Alliance underway in Harare. Pictures show the ZANU PF meeting underway. (see pictures)

Lawyer and politician David Coltart said section 61 has been broken by ZBC.

“More evidence of section 61 being broken!

“ZBC is a partisan mouthpiece for ZANU PF in brazen non compliance with sec 61 of the Constitution,” he wrote on his portal.

He continued saying, “there can be no free and fair elections w this state of affairs continuing. This is the reality of # Zimbabwe beyond cosy interviews w ED.”