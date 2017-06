ZBC former Editor-in-Chief, Christina Taruvinga nee Masaraure will be buried tomorrow, Tuesday the 20th of June 2017 at 12:00hrs at:

Corby Church Of Christ

Greenhill Rise

NN18 0LN

Corby

The late Taruvinga died following a battle with cancer.

For those wishing to make contributions/chema, they are advised to make deposits into:

T Masaraure’s bank Account

Bank Barclays

Acc No 23909662

S/C 20 01 09

Remember to put reference as “chema”