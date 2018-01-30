ZBC Turns Down MDC T Invitation

5

The national broadcaster ZBC has been criticized for its biased and partisan coverage of political party events, after the broadcaster ignored an invitation by MDC T party to cover the MDC Alliance Rally in Mutare.

Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC party had invited ZBC to cover the MDC Alliance rally held at the weekend, but the national broadcaster turned a blind eye and instead covered a Zanu PF meeting in Bikita addressed by the party’s National Political Commissar, Retired Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje.

There has been public outcry over state media continued preferential coverage of Zanu PF functions in complete disregard of the country’s constitutional requirements for state-owned media to have editorial independence, be impartial and to air dissenting opinions .

Commenting on ZBC’s conduct, David Coltart said, “I wonder when the international community will speak out & say they cannot recognise a election in which section 61(4) of the Constitution is so flagrantly violated? @UKinZimbabwe @euinzim The #Zim Government needs to hear this clearly from the countries they are trying to woo.”

MDC T Invitation Below

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • sarah Mahoka

    But is ZBC the only news broadcaster? I thought the idea behind the opening of waves to other broadcasters was to fill in the gap. Where zbc does not cover the other broadcasters also cover. Why did MDC not ask other licensed news casters?

  • Richard

    They should grew up. They must follows Odinga’s style using face book is more popular that blat ZBC

  • Muswe

    Mapurisa akamboshaina at their peak. Now vave nani. One day ZBC will be at our mercy! Just one day.

  • Lebo Thato Ofentse

    U r lying. The rural people only listen to radio 2.

  • Lebo Thato Ofentse

    Yes it is the only state broadcaster. The other private broadcasters like BBC are banned in Zim. The other private broadcaster are too small such as daily Mail.