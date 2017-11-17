ZCTU Warns SADC Against Protecting Mugabe

By Staff Reporter| The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has warned the Southern African Development Community (SADC) against protecting President Robert Mugabe when the regional body deliberates on the country’s volatile political situation.

SADC Organ Troika Plus Council met in Gaborone Botswana on Thursday and

recommended that an urgent Extra Ordinary SADC Summit on Zimbabwe beconvened to discuss the Zimbabwean situation.

“In light of the Troika’s call for an Extra Ordinary Summit, we implore SADC to consider the views of the citizens of Zimbabwe and not the interest of those who want to remain in power. Any decision must be reached on the unavoidable premise that the most important part of the solution is for President Robert Mugabe to step down immediately and allow the citizens to chart their preferred way forward,” said ZCTU.

“We implore SADC to allow Zimbabweans to solve their problems without undue and biased interference. We also remind SADC that when Zimbabweans complained about dictatorship and tyrannical rule of President Robert Mugabe, they took a position that Zimbabweans must solve their own problems.

The current situation should not be an exception, Zimbabweans must be allowed and given sufficient chance to solve their problems,” ZCTU said.