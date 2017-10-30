ZEC, Police Frustrate Urban Voters

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Zimbabwe Electoral Commission(ZEC ) Officials and the police are frustrating residents of the city of Masvingo who are keen to register as voters by deliberately delaying the registration process.

In ward 7 Rujeko Suburb, Masvingo Urban Constituency, ZEC Officials are demanding affidavits certified by the police and scores of residents are being forced to return home without registering.

When ZimEye.com visited Rujeko Police Station scores of residents were waiting for the Officer In Charge to have their affidavits stamped but he was nowhere to be seen.

A 25- year old lady who declined to be named said she went to the Rujeko Administration Office Registration Centre where she was told to go to the police to have her affidavit stamped but the Officer In Charge was said to be in a meeting.

” I had to spend more than two hours waiting for the Officer In Charge but he never came.I was totally disappointed,” she said.

The ZEC Officials are also rejecting proof of residence documents from opposition MDC Councillors.

“We have been advised to accept affidavits from the police.Those who do not produce affidavits that are certified by the police will not be allowed to register,” said a ZEC Official.