ZESN Approaches ZHRC Over Voter Registration Violations

By Staff Reporter-The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) has approached the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) and want them to investigate the rising cases of intimidation on potential voters by Zanu PF activists in the rural areas.

Some of the Biometric Voter Registration violations (BVR) ZESN said had recorded and wanted investigated include the chasing away of independent observers deployed by Civil Society Organisations to monitor the ongoing BVR.

ZESN chairperson Andrew Makoni,told reporters in Harare on Thursday that they have written to ZHRC asking the rights body to investigate these cases.

He said they wanted ZHRC to share its investigations with ZEC so that the Rita Makarau led election body addresses the issues.

“ZEC should establish a conducive political environment devoid of intimidation and violence during the registration exercise and during the period leading to the 2018 elections,” said Makoni.

“ We urge ZEC to facilitate the creation of multi-party liason committees which will be an appropriate platform to elict the support of politicians in adhering to the stipulated code of conduct for political parties I all electoral processes,” he said.